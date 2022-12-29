Russian rouble recovers after hitting 8-mnth low vs dollar

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble pared losses to gain on Thursday after slumping to an eight-month low against the dollar in early trade, struggling under the weight of expectations that sanctions on Russian oil and gas may limit export revenues.

Despite recovering ground in another volatile session, the rouble has still lost more than 13 per cent to the dollar since a Western price cap on Russian oil exports came into force on December 5, Reuters reported.

By 0957 GMT, the rouble was 0.8 per cent stronger against the dollar at 71.64 , having earlier touched 72.9175, its weakest since April 27.

It gained 0.6 per cent to trade at 75.95 against the euro and firmed 0.6 per cent against the yuan to 10.31 , earlier touching a seven-month low of 10.326.

The rouble has now lost the key support of a month-end tax period that usually sees exporters convert foreign currency revenues into roubles to pay domestic liabilities, while recovering imports have combined with falling exports to add more pressure.

"The fundamental factor in the form of the change in current account parameters, where exports have decreased and imports risen, is putting noticeable pressure on the rouble's position," said Alfa Capital in a note.