Rupesh Kumar Singh is new director (HR) of EIL

new delhi: Engineers India Ltd (EIL) on Wedneaday announced that Rupesh Kumar Singh has assumed charge as director (HR), which had came into effect on November 20.

A civil engineer from IIT Kanpur, Rupesh has over 33 years of extensive experience in construction management. He began his career as a management trainee at EIL in 1991 and has played a pivotal role in the successful execution of numerous mega projects, both domestically and internationally.

He has been actively involved in monitoring the welfare measures of personnel at mega project sites across sectors such as refineries, petrochemicals, infrastructure, and others”. In addition, he has managed the HR functions for EIL employees and their families at project sites. Since 2023, Rupesh has been leading the construction division of the company.