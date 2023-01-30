Rupees rises 7 paise to close at 81.52 against dollar

New Delhi: The rupee rose by 7 paise to close at 81.52 against the US currency in a restricted trade on Monday, supported by a weak greenback in the overseas markets and a decline in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened lower at 81.69 and touched a low of 81.72 against the US dollar in line with losses in the equity markets.

Later, the indian currency recovered ground and touched a high of 81.49 before settling at 81.52, shoing gains of seven paise over the previous close of 81.59 on Friday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.16 per cent to 101.76.

According to Anuj Choudhary - Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, a weak Dollar index and a decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

Further, FPO-related foreign inflows also supported the rupee at lower levels, he said.