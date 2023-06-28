Rupee slips 2 paise to 82.04 against US dollar

The rupee slipped 2 paise to settle at 82.04 against the US currency on Wednesday amid firm oil prices in the international market and a rebound in the greenback.

However, fresh foreign portfolio investments into equities and a record-breaking rally in domestic equities restricted the rupee’s decline, analysts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened strong at 82.00 and later moved to a high of 81.97 in early trade.

The rupee failed to hold onto the gains and later, declined to a day’s low of 82.06 per dollar as the US currency rebounded from overnight losses.

The local currency settled at 82.04 (provisional), showing a loss of 2 paise over the last close. The rupee closed at 82.02 on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.12 per cent to 102.62.

Global crude oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.69 per cent higher $72.76 per barrel. Foreign Portfolio Investors emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday as they bought shares worth Rs 2,024.05 crore, according to exchange data.