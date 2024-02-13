MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Rupee settles flat at 83 against dollar
Business

Rupee settles flat at 83 against dollar

BY MPost13 Feb 2024 5:59 PM GMT

Mumbai: The rupee settled flat at 83 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the support from a rally in domestic equities was negated by a strong greenback overseas and rising crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83 against the dollar, and touched an intraday high of 82.98 and a low of 83.02.

The rupee finally settled at 83.00, unchanged from its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee appreciated 7 paise to close at 83 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.05 per cent higher at 104.21, ahead of the US inflation report.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.85 per cent to $82.70 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 126.60 crore, according to exchange data.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X