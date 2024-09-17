Rupee rises 6 paise to 83.86 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and settled for the day higher by 6 paise at 83.86 against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and significant foreign fund inflows, while firm crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

Forex traders said market participants are eagerly awaiting cues from the US Fed policy on Wednesday, with a rate cut all but certain.

Moreover, the rupee continues to hold steady within a well-defined range on active intervention by the RBI, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.89 and witnessed an intraday high of 83.87 and a low of 83.90 against the American currency.

The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 83.86, higher by 6 paise over its previous close, amid a positive trend in domestic equities.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.39 per cent to 100.72 points.

Meanwhile, India’s forex reserves jumped $5.248 billion to a new all-time high of $689.235 billion for the week ended September 6, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.

The overall kitty had jumped by $2.299 billion to a record $683.987 billion for the previous reporting week.