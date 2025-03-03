Rupee rises 5 paise to 87.32 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee settled with a gain of 5 paise at 87.32 against the US dollar on Monday amid weakness of the American currency in the overseas market and lower crude oil prices.

According to forex traders, investors’ upbeat sentiment was restricted due to volatile domestic equity markets and unabated withdrawal of foreign funds.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 87.36 and moved in a wide range during the session, touching the intraday high of 87.25 and the low of 87.41 against the greenback. The unit ended the session at 87.32 against the dollar, registering a gain of 5 paise from its previous closing level.

On Friday, the rupee fell 19 paise to settle at 87.37 against the US dollar.