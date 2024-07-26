Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.73 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and appreciated 5 paise to 83.73 against the US dollar on Friday, on strength in the domestic markets and expectations of fresh foreign inflows.

Forex traders said the rupee traded within a narrow range, taking cues from the dollar index, which remained flat.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.72 and touched an intra-day high of 83.69 and a low of 83.73 against the dollar during the session.

It finally settled at 83.73 against the American currency, up 5 paisa from its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.33, lower by 0.02 per cent.