Rupee rises 47 paise to 87.18 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 47 paise to close at 87.18 against the US dollar on Friday, on lower crude prices and suspected RBI interventions as US President Donald Trump’s sweeping new tariffs triggered fresh concerns over a much wider disruption in the global trade landscape.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 87.60 against the greenback, touching an intra-day high of 87.20 against the American currency.

At the end of Friday’s trading session, the local unit settled at 87.18, up 47 paise over its previous closing price.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.26 per cent to 100.23.