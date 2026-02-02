MillenniumPost
Rupee rises 44 paise to 91.49 against dollar

BY PTI2 Feb 2026 11:39 PM IST

Mumbai: The rupee gained 44 paise to close at 91.49 against the US dollar on Monday, a day after the Union Budget 2026-27 was presented, largely as crude oil prices retreated from their elevated levels.

Forex traders said the RBI seemed to be defending the 92 per dollar level with a lot of resolve.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 91.95 against the US dollar, then gained some ground to touch an intraday high of 91.45 and a low of 91.95 against the greenback.

At the end of the trading session on Monday, the rupee was quoted at 91.49 against the greenback, registering a gain of 44 paise from its previous close.

On Friday, the rupee hit a record low of 92.02 before ending 6 paise higher at 91.93 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.09 per cent higher at 97.07.

Foreign Institutional Investors offloaded equities worth Rs 588.34 crore on Sunday, according to exchange data.

