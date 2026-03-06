Rupee rises 41 paise to 91.64 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee rebounded from its lowest level and settled with a gain of 41 paise at 91.64 against US dollar on Thursday on the back of a buying trend in domestic equity markets.

According to forex analysts, the Reserve Bank seems to have intervened to help the local currency from extreme volatility due to uncertainties on the ongoing war involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 92.16 and touched an intraday high of 91.30 against the greenback.

The currency ended the session at 91.64 against the dollar, registering a gain of 41 paise from the previous closing level.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 99.07.