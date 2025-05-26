Rupee rises 35 paise to 85.10 against dollar

Mumbai: Rising for the second straight session, the rupee jumped 35 paise to close at 85.10 against the US dollar on Monday, buoyed by a positive trend in domestic equity markets and a weak American currency overseas.

According to forex traders, the inflow of foreign funds and the RBI’s announcement of giving a record dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the government for FY25 added strength to the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 85.02 and moved between the intra-day high of 84.78 and the lowest level of 85.18 against the US dollar.

The unit ended the session at 85.10 against the greenback, registering a gain of 35 paise over its previous close.