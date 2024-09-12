Rupee rises 3 paise to 83.96 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee traded in a narrow range to settle 3 paise higher at 83.96 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflows.

Forex traders said rupee trade was range-bound with a slight positive bias on positive domestic equities. However, a rebound in the US Dollar and a surge in crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

The USD/INR pair traded within a well-defined range on active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.97 and witnessed an intraday high of 83.95 and a low of 83.99 against the American currency.

The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 83.96, higher by 3 paise over its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 1 paisa lower at 83.99 against the American currency.

Forex traders said risk sentiment has improved post the US August CPI data. The US headline CPI came in lower than expectations at 2.5 per cent year-on-year. Core CPI came in line with expectations at 3.2 per cent.

The stability in the US CPI data helped the dollar index maintain its current levels. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.06 per cent to 101.74 points.