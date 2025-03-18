Rupee rises 25 paise to 86.56 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated for the third consecutive session and registered gains of 25 paise to close at 86.56 against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid positive domestic equity markets and a weak American currency.

Forex traders said the US dollar declined on disappointing economic data from the US. Moreover, the strength of the Asian currencies also supported the rupee. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee witnessed high volatility. It opened at 86.71 then touched the intraday high of 86.54 and the low of 86.78 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 86.56 against the dollar, registering a gain of 25 paise from its previous closing level. On Monday, the rupee had appreciated 24 paise to close at 86.81 against the US dollar.