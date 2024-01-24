Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.13 against dollar

he rupee stayed range-bound and settled 2 paise higher at 83.13 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading in a narrow range as positive domestic markets and a soft US dollar supported the rupee while rising crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows capped gains.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.15 against the greenback. The unit oscillated between an intraday low of 83.16 and a high of 83.11 against the greenback and finally settled at 83.13 against the dollar, higher by 2 paise from its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 83.15 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.48 per cent lower at 103.11 on Wednesday.