Rupee rises 17 paise to 83.33 against dollar

Mumbai: Rupee appreciated 17 paise to close at 83.33 against the US dollar on Friday, on positive domestic markets and expectations of some fresh foreign inflows.

Reports of selling of US dollars by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) also supported the rupee, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.50 and touched an intraday high of 83.32 and a low of

83.50.

The domestic unit finally settled at 83.33, a rise of 17 paise from its previous

close.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 83.50 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 104.73, higher by 0.26 per cent.