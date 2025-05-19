Rupee rises 15 paise to 85.42 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 15 paise to settle at 85.42 against the US dollar on Monday, on weak US dollar index and a decline in crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.43 and moved between the intra-day high of 85.35 and the low of 85.61 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 85.42, registering a gain of 15 paise over its previous closing level. On Friday, the rupee pared its gains and settled 3 paise lower at 85.57 against the dollar.