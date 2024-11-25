Rupee rises 12 paise to 84.29 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 84.29 against US dollar on Monday, supported by a firm trend in domestic equities amid improved investor risk appetite.

Forex traders said investor sentiment got a boost after the Israeli ambassador to Washington said the Hezbollah ceasefire deal could come “within days”.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.38 and touched an intra-day high of 84.25 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 84.29 against the dollar, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading lower by 0.47 per cent at 107.05.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, fell 0.69 per cent to $74.65 per barrel in futures trade.