Rupee rises 10 paise to 83.77 against dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee stayed firm for the second straight session and settled 10 paise higher at 83.77 against the US dollar on Tuesday, buoyed by positive domestic equity markets, weak American currency and lower crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.86 against the greenback and traded in the range of 83.76 to 83.88.

The unit finally settled at 83.77 against the dollar, registering a gain of 10 paise from its previous closing level.

On Monday, the rupee settled 8 paise higher at 83.87 against the American currency.