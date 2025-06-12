Rupee rises 1 paisa to 85.52 per dollar

Mumbai: The rupee rose 1 paisa to close to 85.52 against the US dollar on Thursday due to a weak dollar against major currencies overseas. However, a steep fall in the domestic equity markets and a rise in global crude oil prices weighed on sentiments, traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.43 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.43-85.65 before closing at 85.52, a rise of just one paisa from its previous close.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.43 per cent at 99.20.