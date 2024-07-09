Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.49 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee inched up one paisa at 83.49 against the US dollar on Tuesday as gains from strong domestic equities and sliding global crude prices were negated by a surging greenback overseas.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee started slightly up at 83.49 and hit an intra-day high of 83.47 and a low of 83.51 against the American currency during the session.

It finally settled at 83.49 against the dollar, registering a gain of one paisa over the previous close.

On Monday, the rupee settled at 83.50 against the US dollar.

“Indian rupee gained today on optimism as Nifty touched fresh all-time highs and fresh FII inflows. A decline in crude oil prices also supported the rupee. However, a positive US dollar capped sharp gains. The US dollar gained on weak Euro amid political uncertainty in France,” Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, said.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.06 per cent to

104.72.