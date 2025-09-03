Rupee recovers 13 paise from its all-time low

MUMBAI: The rupee recovered 13 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.02 against US dollar on Wednesday, on positive domestic equities, softening of crude oil prices and weak US dollar index.

Forex traders said the rupee is trading near all-time low levels amid persistent foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.15 against the US dollar, then fell to an intraday low of 88.19 and a high of 87.98 against the American currency.

The domestic unit finally settled for the day at 88.02.