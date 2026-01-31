Rupee hits intraday record low of 92.02 against $, ends 6 paise higher

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday hit its record low of 92.02 before ending 6 paise higher at 91.93 against the US dollar amid a firm American currency and geopolitical uncertainties.

Forex traders said a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment and capped gains in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened strong at 91.89 and further strengthened to 91.82 against the greenback. However, it weakened later in the session to touch its lowest-ever level of 92.02 before ending at 91.93, registering a gain of 6 paise from the previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee ended flat at its lowest level of 91.99 against the dollar. The currency recorded its previous lowest level of 92 a dollar on January 23.

“Indian rupee recovered from all-time lows on an overnight decline in crude oil and commodity prices. However, recovery in the US dollar index and FII outflows capped sharp gains. The dollar index rose after Donald Trump said that he would announce his nominee to head the US Federal Reserve,” said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset ShareKhan.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.45 per cent higher at 96.57.

According to the Economic Survey, tabled in parliament on Thursday, the rupee is “punching below its weight” and “investor reluctance to commit funds to India warrants examination at a time when inflation is under control, and the growth outlook is favourable”.