Rupee gains 61 paise against $

Mumbai: The rupee appreciated 61 paise -- the biggest single-day gain in nearly two months -- to close at 81.74 against the US dollar on Tuesday on the expectation of inflows in the bond segment. Forex traders said the rupee was the best performer among Asian currencies and now has the support of 81.70.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.20 and touched an intra-day high of 81.72 and a low of 82.26 against the greenback. It finally ended at 81.74, registering a rise of 61 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee settled at 82.35 against the US dollar. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.12 per cent to 103.12.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.13 per cent to $79.75 per barrel. FIIs were net sellers in the capital market on Tuesday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,109.34 crore, according to exchange

data.