Rupee falls 9 paise to close at 83.16 against $

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 9 paise to 83.16 (provisional) against the US dollar, as elevated crude oil prices and weak domestic equities weighed on investor sentiments.

Forex traders said foreign fund outflows also put pressure on the rupee. However, a weak US Dollar overseas cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.11 and finally settled at 83.16 (provisional) against the dollar, down by 9 paise from its previous close.

During the day, it witnessed an intraday high of 83.06 and a low of 83.17 against the American currency.

On Friday, the rupee settled at 83.07 against the US dollar.

"We expect the rupee to trade with a slight negative bias on weak domestic markets and selling pressure from foreign investors.

"Any further increase in crude oil prices may also weigh on the rupee. However, positive global markets and a weak Dollar may support the rupee at lower levels. Traders may remain cautious ahead of Richmond manufacturing index data from the US," said Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Choudhary further noted that USD/INR spot price is likely to trade in a range of Rs 82.80-83.50.