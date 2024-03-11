Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.75 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee declined by 8 paise to settle at 82.75 against the US dollar on Monday, tracking bearish equity markets.

Forex analysts said weakness in the US dollar and a decline in crude oil prices cushioned the downside.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 82.74 and touched the intra-day low of 82.76 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 82.75 against the dollar, registering a loss of 8 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee climbed 16 paise to settle at 82.67 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.21, unchanged from its previous close.