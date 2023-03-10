Rupee falls 7 paise to 82.02 against dollar

The rupee pared its initial gains and settled for the day lower by 7 paise at 82.02 against the US currency on Thursday tracking a muted trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 81.93 against the greenback and closed at 82.02 (provisional), registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close of 81.95.

During the session, the domestic unit witnessed an intra-day high of 81.77 and a low of 82.02 against the American dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.22 per cent lower at 105.42.