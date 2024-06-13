Rupee falls 6 paise to 83.54 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day lower by 6 paise at 83.54 against the US dollar on Thursday even as both the domestic equity benchmark indices touched all-time

high levels.

Forex traders said rupee was seen resilient against the dollar, even after volatility witnessed in the dollar index, due to CPI data and US Fed’s policy decision.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 83.52.

The local unit finally settled for the day lower by 6 paise at 83.54 against the American currency.

On Wednesday, the rupee appreciated 11 paise to close at 83.48 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading at 104.81, higher by 0.17 per cent.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.84 per cent to $81.91 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they purchased shares worth Rs 426.63 crore, according to exchange data.