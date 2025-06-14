Rupee falls 59 paise to 86.11 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee declined 59 paise to 86.11 against the US dollar on Friday due to a spike in global oil prices amid rising tensions in the Middle East following Israel’s attack on Iran’s nuclear sites.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.25 against the greenback and traded in the range of 85.92-86.25 before closing at 86.11, down 59 paise from its previous close.

Weak domestic equity markets and FII outflows further contributed to the rupee’s fall. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.33 per cent to 98.24.