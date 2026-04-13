Rupee falls 52 paise to 93.35 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee slumped 52 paise to settle at 93.35 against the US dollar on Monday after a failed US-Iran peace talk fuelled uncertainties in West Asia, leading to a surge in crude oil prices and a global chase for the greenback.

According to forex analysts, uncertainties over the opening of Strait of Hormuz following the US announcement to blockade Iranian ports further intensified withdrawal for foreign capital from domestic equities, weakening the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 93.30 against the US dollar and moved between a low of 93.40 and a high of 93.25 during the session.

The unit closed the session at 93.35 against the greenback, registering a loss of 52 paise from its previous closing level.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was higher by 0.32 per cent at 98.75. Meanwhile, India’s forex stocks jumped by $9.063 billion to $697.121 billion during the week ended April 3, 2026, as per RBI. In week ended March 27, overall reserves had dropped by $10.288 billion to $688.058 billion.