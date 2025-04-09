Rupee falls 42 paise to 86.68 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee extended its losing streak for the fourth straight session and settled 42 paise lower at 86.68 against the US dollar on Wednesday, amid escalating tariff turbulence globally.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 86.52 and moved between a high of 86.47 and the low of 86.71 against the greenback during intraday.

The unit settled at 86.68 against the dollar, sharply lower by 42 paise from the previous closing level.

On Tuesday, the Indian currency crashed 50 paise to settle at 86.26 against

the dollar.