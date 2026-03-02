Rupee falls 41 paise to 91.49 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee saw a steep loss of 41 paise to settle at 91.49 against the US dollar on Monday after US and Israeli attacks on Iran intensified worldwide risk aversion, setting crude oil prices on fire and demand for the American currency soaring.

Massive selling in domestic equity markets & foreign fund outflows further dragged the Indian currency down, forex traders said. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 91.23 and touched the intraday low of 91.65 against the greenback.

The currency ended the session at 91.49 against the dollar, registering a steep loss of 41 paise from the previous closing level. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.67 per cent higher at 98.22.