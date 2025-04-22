Rupee falls 4 paise to 85.19 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee consolidated in a narrow-range and settled for the day lower by 4 paise at 85.19 against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the support from positive

domestic equities was negated by dollar short-covering by investors.

Forex traders said foreign fund inflows supported the domestic unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 85.11 and moved between the intra-day high of 85.07 and the low of 85.23 against the greenback.

The unit ended the session at 85.19, registering a loss of 4 paise over its previous closing level on Tuesday, after witnessing a gaining streak for five straight sessions.