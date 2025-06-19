Rupee falls 30 paise to 86.73 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee registered the third straight session of fall and depreciated 30 paise to close at 86.73 against US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets and rising crude oil prices.

Forex traders said the rupee depreciated for the third consecutive day, logging a loss of 69 paise, primarily due to prevailing risk-averse market sentiment and dollar demand from importers, fuelled by ongoing geopolitical uncertainties.

Moreover, muted domestic equity markets and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East also pressurised the rupee, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit witnessed heavy volatility.

It opened at 86.54 against the greenback and touched an intra-day high of 86.49 and a low of 86.89 against the greenback during the day.

At the end of Thursday’s trading session, the local unit was at 86.73, down 30 paise over its previous closing price.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.02 per cent at 98.92, on safe-haven demand, but momentum remained capped as investors digested the Fed’s reluctance to act decisively.