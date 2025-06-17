Rupee falls 30 paise to 86.34 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee declined 30 paise to close at 86.34 against the greenback on Tuesday, weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices amid the escalating Iran-Israel war and a strengthening dollar.

Weak sentiments in the domestic equity markets and FII outflows put further pressure on the rupee, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.96 against the US dollar and traded in the range of 85.96-86.28 during the day.

It finally settled at 86.34, down 30 paise from its previous close.

The rupee had closed at 86.04 against the rupee on Monday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.20 per cent to 98.19.

According to the monthly data released by Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation on Monday, the rate of unemployment in the country rose to 5.6 per cent in May from 5.1 per cent in April this year mainly due to seasonal

variation.