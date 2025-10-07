Rupee falls 3 paise to 88.77 against dollar
Mumbai: The rupee fell 3 paise to close at 88.77 against the US dollar on Tuesday, weighed down by a strong American currency overseas and unabated foreign capital outflows.
The domestic currency traded in a tight range as investors preferred to remain on the sidelines amid uncertainties over global trade, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened with a marginal gain at 88.72 against the US dollar and touched the intra-day low of 88.79 and a high
of 88.79.
The local currency finally settled at 88.77, registering a loss of 3 paise from its previous closing level.
On Monday, the rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 88.74 against the US dollar.
