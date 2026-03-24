Rupee falls 23 paise to 93.76 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee dropped 23 paise to close at 93.76 against the US dollar on Tuesday as a strengthening greenback against major crosses and elevated global crude prices spooked investors.

Foreign fund outflows amid uncertainties over the West Asia crisis further weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 93.66 against the greenback and remained volatile throughout the session. It eventually settled at 93.76, down 23 paise from its previous close.

The rupee breached the 94-level against the US dollar for the first time on Monday, before closing flat at 93.53.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.23 per cent higher

at 99.18.