Rupee falls 17 paise to 83.61 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee plunged 17 paise to settle at over two-month low level of 83.61 against the US dollar on Thursday amid surging crude oil prices due to renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, even though the domestic equity markets hit

fresh peaks.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 83.43 and touched the intra-day high of 83.42 against the greenback.

During the session, the currency hit an all-time low of 83.68 against the dollar.

The rupee finally settled at 83.61 against the dollar, registering a steep fall of 17 paise from its previous close.

Earlier, the domestic currency closed at 83.61 against dollar on April 16 this year.