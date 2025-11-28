Rupee falls 14 paise to 89.36 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 14 paise to settle at 89.36 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm greenback due to its higher demand from importers and banks.

The Indian currency, however, found support from foreign capital infusion into domestic stock markets and lower crude oil prices in the international market, forex experts said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 89.19 and touched the intra-day low of 89.40 against the greenback.

The unit closed the session at 89.36 against the dollar, registering a loss of 14 paise from the previous closing level.

The rupee settled flat at 89.22 against the greenback on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.11 per cent higher at 99.63.