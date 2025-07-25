Rupee falls 12 paise to 86.52 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee declined 12 paise to settle at 86.52 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking negative domestic equity markets and rising global crude oil prices.

A strengthening American currency overseas and foreign fund outflows further weighed on the local unit, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.59 and hit the lowest level of 86.63 against the greenback. It touched the intra-day peak of 86.47 before ending the session at 86.52, registering a loss of 12 paise from its previous closing level.

On Thursday, the rupee saw some initial recovery but ended the session just 1 paisa higher at 86.40 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.33 per cent to 97.44.