Rupee falls 10 paise to 90.30 against dollar

Mumbai: The Indian stayed weak for the fourth straight day and closed 10 paise lower at 90.30 against the US dollar on Monday, weighed down by a firm American currency and subdued equity market sentiment.

Forex traders said that the renewed geopolitical uncertainties after the US military intervention in Venezuela fuelled dollar demand worldwide even though the falling crude oil prices supported the Indian currency at lower level.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 90.21 and touched the intra-day low of 90.50 during the session before ending at 90.30 against the greenback, 10 paise weaker compared to the previous closing level.

This was the fourth consecutive day of fall for the Indian currency, which has lost 53 paise since December 30, 2025 when it closed at 89.75 a dollar.

The rupee settled lower by 22 paise at 90.20 against the US dollar on Friday, a day after losing 10 paise on Thursday. It had lost 13 paise on the last day of 2025.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at 98.39.