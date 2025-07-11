Rupee falls 10 paise to 85.80 against dollar

Mumbai: The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 85.80 against US dollar on Friday, on weak domestic markets and risk-off sentiments amid trade tariff uncertainty.

Forex traders said global market sentiments were dented as US President Donald Trump imposed 35 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.76 against the US dollar, and touched an intra-day low of 85.91 during the day.

The local unit finally settled for the day at 85.80, down 10 paise from its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day higher by 3 paise at 85.70 against the

US dollar.