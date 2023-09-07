Rupee declines 9 paise to its all-time low of 83.22 against US dollar

New Delhi: The rupee depreciated for the fourth straight day and settled 9 paise lower at its lifetime low of 83.22 against the US dollar on Thursday amid a firm American currency and elevated crude oil prices.

Positive trend in the domestic equity markets, however, provided a cushion to the rupee, according to forex traders.

Crude oil breached the $90 per barrel-mark after oil producing countries agreed to extend supply cut till December this year while dollar stayed firm on safe-haven demand.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 83.15 against the dollar and traded in the range of 83.12 to 83.22 against the greenback. It ended at the lowest level of 83.22 against the dollar, registering a fall of 9 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 9 paise lower at 83.13 against the dollar. Earlier, the Indian currency had closed at the same level of 83.13 on August 21.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.09 per cent to 104.95. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.39 per cent lower at $90.25 per barrel.