Rupee declines 1 paisa to 82.89 against dollar

The rupee closed almost flat at 82.89 against the US dollar in a restricted trade on Tuesday amid withdrawal of foreign funds and increased month-end demand for the American currency.

According to forex analysts, the Indian currency resisted a sharp fall due to robust equity market sentiment and a weaker dollar even as investors kept an eye on domestic and global macroeconomic data to be released this week.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened firm at 82.87 against the dollar and touched a low of 82.90 in intra-day trade.

The local unit finally settled at 82.89 against the greenback, down by 1 paisa from the previous closing level.

On Monday, the rupee settled 3 paise higher at 82.88 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was 0.12 per cent lower at 103.62.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.12 per cent higher at $82.63 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they sold shares worth Rs 285.15 crore on a net basis, according to exchange data.