Rumours of ATM closures 'false', 'unfounded': Indian Overseas Bank

Chennai: Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Friday clarified that all its ATM networks were fully operational and dismissed rumours about their closure as "false" and "unfounded". "We encourage our customers to continue using ATM services as usual and to rely only on verified communication channels for updates," the city-headquartered bank said on Friday. "Indian Overseas Bank assures the public that all our ATMs are fully operational. The rumours circulating about ATM closures are false and unfounded", the bank said in a press release.

For any other information Indian Overseas Bank appealed to its customers to contact customer care at 1800 425 4445 and 1800 890 4445. The announcement from Indian Overseas Bank came against the backdrop of reports on social media that ATMs are likely to be shut in the coming days amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. Indian Overseas Bank as of March 31, 2025 has about 3,497 ATM networks and operates 3,335 branches excluding 8 Retail Loan Processing Centres across the country. Recently, Indian Overseas Bank reported a 30 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 1,051 crore for the January-March 2025 quarter, helped by a decline in bad loans and a rise in interest income. The bank earned a net profit of Rs 808 crore in the corresponding quarter of last financial year.