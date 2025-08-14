Rubrik’s Agent Rewind to undo AI agents’ mistakes

new delhi: Security and AI company Rubrik Inc has launched Agent Rewind following its acquisition of Predibase. Powered by Predibase’s AI infrastructure, the tool allows organisations to view, trace, and reverse actions taken by agentic AI, helping to prevent irreversible application and data changes.

“In highly regulated sectors in India such as BFSI and Healthcare, maintaining transparency is critical,” said Satish Murthy, CTO, India and APJ, Rubrik. “The ability to safely rewind AI actions will give companies the confidence to experiment without fear of irreversible mistakes.”

AI agents, while powerful, are prone to errors that can lead to business disruption, from technical glitches to deletion of production databases. “Agent Rewind integrates Predibase’s AI infrastructure with Rubrik’s recovery capabilities to give enterprises a clear process to audit and safely reverse AI actions,” said Anneka Gupta, CPO, Rubrik.

The platform creates audit trails and immutable snapshots for safe rollback.