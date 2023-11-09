Rubrik introduces Ruby generative AI companion to accelerate cyber detection, recovery & resilience

New Delhi: In its push to help IT and security operations professionals better respond to cyber incidents, US-based data security company – Rubrik on Thursday introduced ‘Rubrik Ruby’, the generative AI companion for Rubrik Security Cloud designed to speed cyber detection, cyber recovery, and cyber resilience.

The “Zero Trust Data Security Company” will leverage Microsoft’s Azure OpenAI, in combination with its machine learning-driven Data Threat Engine, to help discover, investigate, remediate, and report on cyber incidents.

Ruby helps customers of all levels of cyber expertise through a guided response process that enables customers to explore, understand, and respond to a cyber incident, with the goal to resume critical business operations more rapidly.

“One of the most important values of Ruby is that we leverage Rubrik’s best practices and the experiences from our own field and ransomware recovery teams, who have worked with hundreds of customers across industries,” said Anneka Gupta, Chief Product Officer at

Rubrik.

“Think of Ruby as the personification of a security analyst in AI, who is there to hold the customer’s hand to resolve a security incident much faster than they could do before.”

Commenting on the new offering, Abhilash Purushothaman, Vice-President and General Manager, Rubrik (Asia) said: “As Indian Enterprises continue to make large strides around digital transformation, they face increased threats from cybercriminals who are motivated to launch attacks on both private companies and nation’s critical infrastructure. With Ruby, we are

empowering Rubrik customers to accelerate and simplify their cyber response in order to preserve and secure the integrity of their precious

data.”

Rubrik deploys AI to serve customers in three fundamental ways:

Detect anomalous activity in data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications, to empower customers to identify malicious activity and determine the scope of a cyberattack or incident via Rubrik’s Data Threat Engine;

Drive customer satisfaction with a highly-engaged support team, which can be more proactive and targeted in alerting to potential problems before they broadly impact organizations’ systems via Rubrik’s internally developed Sentry AI

platform;

Provide best-in-class security expertise with a guided, rapid response process that helps them navigate challenging workflows and speeds safe recovery from cyber incidents via Ruby.