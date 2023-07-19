Rubrik debuts $10 million Ransomware recovery warranty

First in the industry to offer a ransomware recovery warranty of its kind for qualified customers, Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™️ Company, announced today in India its $10 million Ransomware Recovery Warranty. The company is doubling down on its commitment to customers and their business resilience, to provide confidence that with Rubrik, they can rapidly recover and restore business-critical operations if faced with a ransomware attack.

"With the ever-growing sophistication of cybercrime, reducing the risk of a ransomware attack to zero has become a harrowing task. This ongoing evolution demands organizations to stay vigilant and ready for the inevitable instance of a cyber attack," said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Rubrik.