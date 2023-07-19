MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Rubrik debuts $10 million Ransomware recovery warranty
Business

Rubrik debuts $10 million Ransomware recovery warranty

BY MPost19 July 2023 6:15 PM GMT
Rubrik debuts $10 million Ransomware recovery warranty
X

First in the industry to offer a ransomware recovery warranty of its kind for qualified customers, Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security™️ Company, announced today in India its $10 million Ransomware Recovery Warranty. The company is doubling down on its commitment to customers and their business resilience, to provide confidence that with Rubrik, they can rapidly recover and restore business-critical operations if faced with a ransomware attack.

"With the ever-growing sophistication of cybercrime, reducing the risk of a ransomware attack to zero has become a harrowing task. This ongoing evolution demands organizations to stay vigilant and ready for the inevitable instance of a cyber attack," said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Rubrik.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X
X