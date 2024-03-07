Rs rises 10 paise to 82.73 against dollar

Mumbai: Rising for the second straight session, the rupee climbed 10 paise to settle at 82.73 against the US dollar on Thursday, tracking a weak American currency against major crosses overseas and a positive trend in equity markets.

Besides, foreign fund inflows and falling crude oil prices boosted the local currency, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the domestic unit opened slightly up at 82.82 and gained further ground to touch the intra-day peak of 82.72 against the greenback.

The currency finally settled at 82.73, up 10 paise from its previous close.

On Wednesday, the rupee settled 7 paise higher at 82.83 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.13 per cent to 103.18.