Rs recovers from all-time low, rises four paise to 84.71 against $

Mumbai: The rupee recovered from its all-time low level and settled for the day with gains of 4 paise at 84.71 against the US dollar in a range-bound trade on Thursday, amid a positive trend in domestic equities and foreign fund inflow.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 84.72, moved in a narrow range and touched an intraday high of 84.70 and a low of 84.74 against the dollar.

The unit finally settled at 84.71 against dollar, registering a gain of 4 paise.